FG Confirms Three Cases Of Monkeypox Virus

The Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, has confirmed three cases of monkeypox virus from the 13 suspected cases reported from Bayelsa State in September.

The confirmation was the final report from the analysis of the samples which were taken to the World Health Organisation laboratory in Dakar, Senegal.

Professor Adewole also confirmed on Monday in Abuja that four results from the 43 suspected cases reported from other states including Lagos, Akwa Ibom, and Ekiti states were negative.

This comes less than one week after the Federal Government said the reported cases of the disease in some parts of the country were only suspicion unless confirmed after laboratory tests.

The Minister had on Wednesday last week, after the Federal Executive Council, blamed state governments for slow response to outbreaks of diseases.

