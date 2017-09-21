FG Gets N133.4bn From NCC In 2 Years

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it has remitted a total sum of N133,426,062,786 to the consolidated revenue fund of the Federal Government in the last two years.

A statement from NCC’s spokesman, Tony Ojobo, said the Commission’s last remittance to the consolidated revenue fund, which was on June 30, 2017 was N12,705,154,120 and it came just less than 10 days after the NCC remitted the sum of N1,282,453,138 to the account.

‘’In the same vein, the NCC last year, transferred N20,000,598,873 and another N15,000,000,000 in March before remitting N29,475,867,407 and N16,500,000,000 in December of the 2016’’, Ojobo said.

In 2015, however, the commission remitted N23,512,316,450 in October after paying N6,856,182,132 in September of the same year, he said.

It is noteworthy also that the quarterly contribution of telecom sector to the GDP has been consistently impressive in the last two years, according to NCC.