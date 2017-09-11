FG Seeks More Investment From Poland, Others

The Federal Government has called on investors from Poland and other countries in Europe to take advantage of the reforms in the Nigerian economy by increasing their level of investments in the country.

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Aisha Abubakar, stated this when a delegation of Polish investors led by Senator Piotr Urushi visited her in Abuja.

In statement on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the minister, Mr. Patrick Iwhiwhu, Abubakar explained that the visit was expected to strengthen the warm relationship existing between Nigeria and Poland.

She explained that the Federal Government was doing so much to improve the investment climate, adding that this would increase the level of investment inflow into the country.

The minister noted that the ministry, through the implementation of the Nigerian Industrial Revolution Plan, would work towards making the nation an industrial hub within the shortest time possible.

She stated that the government had improved on the ease of doing business in order to improve on its ranking, adding that with more investment inflows, the country would begin to see a reduction in the unemployment rate.