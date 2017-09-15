Fg To Develop Eastern Ports Via PPP – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osi­nbajo has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to the revitalisa­tion of the moribund seaports in the Eastern region.

He stated this on Thurs­day after inspecting exhibition stands mounted by the Ni­geria-American Chamber of Commerce, Kaduna State in partnership with the Econom­ic Affairs Section of the United States (US) Embassy in Abuja.

Osinbajo, who reacted to the moribund status of the Cal­abar, Port Harcourt and War­ri Ports, even as major imports into the country through Tin Can and Apapa were destined for the East, said that Nigeria needs more seaports but their development will be driven by the private sector.

“We simply need to devel­op more ports but for us it has to be private sector-led. A lot of these initiatives have been private sector led. I have been talking to several of the busi­ness communities in those ar­eas.

“Many people are talking about Eastern Ports and I think they are important. We have also seen a lot of indication in the private sector that they are prepared to invest in some of these ports. So, the business of government is just to enable these things to happen and we are prepared to do that.”

Osinbajo lauded the ex­hibitors who came out with new methods of advancing the Small Medium Enterpris­es (SMEs).

“Well, I am always excited to see how extremely innova­tive and just how energetic our manufacturing community is; it is just a wide range of prod­ucts that we have seen here to­day.

“And one of the things that strike you is that there is so much going on that you don’t know about. This is my sec­ond visit, I was here last year, to this exhibition, and there is tremendous improvement al­ready.

“We have just seen some­one who has a drying technol­ogy out there which could really help with a lot of post-harvest los­es and all that and there are peo­ple who are doing all manner of creative things.

Osinbajo said that the exhi­bition indicated that diversifica­tion of the economy especially the agro- allied value chain ‘’has al­ready taken root so much and we are seeing tremendous progress.”