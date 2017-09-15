Fg To Develop Eastern Ports Via PPP – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to the revitalisation of the moribund seaports in the Eastern region.
He stated this on Thursday after inspecting exhibition stands mounted by the Nigeria-American Chamber of Commerce, Kaduna State in partnership with the Economic Affairs Section of the United States (US) Embassy in Abuja.
Osinbajo, who reacted to the moribund status of the Calabar, Port Harcourt and Warri Ports, even as major imports into the country through Tin Can and Apapa were destined for the East, said that Nigeria needs more seaports but their development will be driven by the private sector.
“We simply need to develop more ports but for us it has to be private sector-led. A lot of these initiatives have been private sector led. I have been talking to several of the business communities in those areas.
“Many people are talking about Eastern Ports and I think they are important. We have also seen a lot of indication in the private sector that they are prepared to invest in some of these ports. So, the business of government is just to enable these things to happen and we are prepared to do that.”
Osinbajo lauded the exhibitors who came out with new methods of advancing the Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
“Well, I am always excited to see how extremely innovative and just how energetic our manufacturing community is; it is just a wide range of products that we have seen here today.
“And one of the things that strike you is that there is so much going on that you don’t know about. This is my second visit, I was here last year, to this exhibition, and there is tremendous improvement already.
“We have just seen someone who has a drying technology out there which could really help with a lot of post-harvest loses and all that and there are people who are doing all manner of creative things.
Osinbajo said that the exhibition indicated that diversification of the economy especially the agro- allied value chain ‘’has already taken root so much and we are seeing tremendous progress.”