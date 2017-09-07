Fifa Orders South Africa And Senegal To Replay World Cup Qualifier

The result which Bafana got against the Teranga Lions will not stand following CAS’ decision to uphold referee Lamptey’s lifetime ban

South Africa and Senegal have been ordered by Fifa to replay their 2018 World Cup qualifier which took place in November 2016.

This comes after a complaint was lodged over the overall performance of Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey on the day.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the lifetime ban of Lamptey, meaning Bafana Bafana’s 2-1 win over Senegal has been chalked off with immediate effect.