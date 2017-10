Fifa has rejected the Football Association’s appeal to rubber-stamp midfielder Adrien Silva’s move to Leicester City from Sporting Lisbon.

Leicester submitted paperwork on Silva’s £22m switch 14 seconds too late on the 31 August transfer deadline.

Fifa withheld Silva’s International Transfer Certificate so the Foxes could not register him to play.

Leicester will now only be able to add Silva to their playing squad when the transfer window reopens in January.