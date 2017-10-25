Finland Tasks Nigeria, Others To Deal With Tax Abuse

Mr. Kai Mykkanen, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of Finland, has called on Nigeria and other development countries to invest on improving the capabilities of their tax authorities to tackle tax abuse.

Mykkanen made the call on Tuesday at the Seventh Financial Transparency Conference in Helsinki, Finland.

The conference was organised by the Financial Transparency Coalition, a global civil society coalition focused on issues of Illicit Financial Flows, and Kepa, a Finish NGO platform for global development.

Mykkanen spoke on the need to develop the capacity of tax authorities in the poorest countries to enable them to stand up and use their authorities when it comes to taxation negotiations with multinational corporations.

He said: “If the least developed countries could increase their tax revenues by at least one per cent of their GDP, that would cover all international development aid provided for these developing countries.

“Finland was active in promoting the idea that developed countries should double the amount they contribute to help least developed countries improve their taxation capabilities when we were preparing the Addis Ababa agreement a few years ago.

“In our own development policy, though we have very scarce resources, we are trying to increase significantly our aid to help these countries to be more capable to recognise and block tax abuses in their jurisdictions.”

He talked on the need for countries to come together to ensure swift and comprehensive information sharing on individuals and companies hiding assets in other countries.