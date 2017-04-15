Fire Guts 12 Houses In Bayelsa

Fire in two locations in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, that happened between Friday and Saturday, have destroyed properties worth millions of Naira.

The first incident occurred on Friday night at Amarata, near where NAN and Vanguard newspapers have offices.

The second occurred early today in Ovom, a suburb of the state capital.

The houses gutted at Aritalin, Ovom were all wooden structures and the occupants were mainly commercial sex workers.

Miss Joy Onuh, a resident in the area, explained that the fire started from a locked room.

“We do not know how the fire started. And we never knew it would spread because we thought that it was just an ordinary smoke. Then, it became serious.

“We still appreciate the efforts of the state fire fighters in putting out the fire, though they arrived late,” she said.

Jully Bobby, one of the affected residents, sobbed as she recounted her losses.

She said all her belongings including money, clothing and mobile phone were lost in the fire.

At Imgbi Road, Amarata, where the second fire happened, a car and shops were destroyed.

The fire was believed to have been sparked by adulterated fuel and kerosene loaded in the car.

“It would have been a disaster if not for the help of the fire service. The car was fully loaded with fuel; I commend the efforts of the state fire fighters,” a female resident said.

Station Driver, Bayelsa Fire Service Command, Mr. Prince Ogun, urged the people to promptly call the fire service when they have an emergency.

“The one at Imgbi Road was in the night, Friday, about 8pm; we went there with our fire fighting personnel and we were able to put out the fire.

“In fact, the two incidents were shocking, many houses were burnt but no life lost.