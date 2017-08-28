Fire Razes PLAPOLY Female Hostel

The female hostel in the Jos campus of the Plateau State Polytechnic was on Monday completely burnt down by fire.

The fire, which started around 8.30 a.m., raged on till 11.44, throwing the entire school into confusion.

“Many students had left for lectures when the fire started; no one was around to remove anything from the burning hostel,” Yusuf Ade, a security man said.

However, no life was lost.

Dauda Gyemang, the rector of the institution, who attributed the incident to a gas explosion which occurred “at about 8.30 a.m.”, said the burnt building would be rehabilitated “in no distant time”, and urged the students to remain calm