First Bank Chief Awosika Urges FG To Diversify Economy

Promoting Agriprenuership in the Green Alternative

The Chairman Board of Directors, First Bank Plc, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, has urged the Federal Government to diversify its economic resource into agriculture.

Awosika, who was the Guest Lecturer at the Agricultural and Rural Management Institute (ARMTI), made the call on Saturday in Ilorin at the 20th Annual lecture of the Institute, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

Her paper presentation was entitled: “Promoting Agriprenuership in the Green Alternative.”

She described agriculture as an alternative to the much depended economic resources derived from petroleum.

“Nigeria is blessed with very fertile land, but it is saddening to know that majority of its youths are jobless,” she said.

According to her, the stability of Nigeria depends on the nation being able to sustain its citizens food production, which she said would translate to social stability.

Awosika further said Nigeria as a nation has all have the fundamental needed to grow in agriculture, saying “we need to know the time of oil is long gone”.