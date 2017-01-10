First Bank Increases Mobile App Transfer Limit From N500,000 To N1million

The limits in transfer transaction on the First Bank FirstMobile Lifestyle app has been increased from N500,000 to a maximum daily limit of N1m.

The Head, Digital Banking, First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FBN), Mrs. Folasade Femi-Lawal, in a statement on Monday said the lender would continue to leverage evolving technologies to support consumers’ lifestyle, the News Agency of Nigeria reported.

It stated also that N150,000 could now be transferred through the app to First Bank accounts and other banks’ accounts without the use of a token.

According to the statement, the new plan is aimed at providing customers with a suite of financial options in a convenient and secure environment.

It read, “This development is expected to boost convenience and ease of banking as well as enhance customers’ digital banking experience in line with the bank’s commitment to offer value-added services.

“With the mobile banking app, customers can enjoy real-time mobile banking services, such as domestic funds transfer from self-owned accounts to First Bank accounts and other banks’ accounts.”

It added, “They can also make quick airtime purchase for self and others on all mobile networks; bills payment; cheque services, including confirm cheque and stop cheque; flight bookings.

“The app also allows for quick account services, such as account balance inquiry, statement view and much more.“