Chelsea forward Fran Kirby has withdrawn from the England squad to face France because of a knee injury.

The 24-year-old did not travel with the team to Valenciennes for Friday’s friendly with the side who they defeated in the last eight of the Women’s Euros this summer.

England will be led by interim manager Mo Marley, in what is their first match since the sacking of Mark Sampson.

Marley will also oversee two friendlies in November.