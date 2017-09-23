France Labour Reforms: Far-left Protest Against Macron

Emmanuel Macron has started an arms-wrestling contest with the French people

French far-left opposition leader Jean-Luc Melenchon‏ is rallying his supporters in Paris on Saturday against Emmanuel Macron’s labour reforms, in a test for both men that could be key to the implementation of the centrist president’s policies.

“We won’t let them empty the poor’s pockets to feed the rich!” Melenchon’s ‘France Unbowed’ party said in leaflets distributed before the 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) march against what the admirer of late Fidel Castro calls a “social coup d‘etat.”

Rallies organized by unions against the same labour reforms giving companies more power to set working conditions seem to be losing steam, but France Unbowed are hoping for a show of force to reinforce opinion polls showing Melenchon as Macron’s strongest opponent.

“Emmanuel Macron has started an arms-wrestling contest with the French people … but I think we can stop those (labour reform) decrees,” France Unbowed lawmaker Adrien Quatennens told Reuters, saying their aim was to convince people who are not used to taking to the streets to join the protests.

Party officials said about 150 buses will bring protesters from all over France to take part in the Paris rally.

The new labour rules, discussed at length in advance with unions, will cap payouts on dismissals that are judged unfair, while also giving companies greater freedom to hire and fire employees and to agree working conditions.