Frank Edoho Dropped As “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” Host

During the week, it was announced that popular family game show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire would be back on air with a new sponsor, Airopay.

It was gathered that after 13 years of hosting the show, popular broadcaster, Frank Edoho, would be dropped and replaced by someone yet to be unveiled.

An organiser of the show revealed that they did not have any problem with Edoho, so it was an amicable agreement.

“The only difference about the show is that the star prize money has reduced from N10m to N5m. Also, it is very likely that we are not going to use Frank Edoho as our anchor. We are not dropping him because we had any issue with him. I think he feels it is time to go and find other endeavours.