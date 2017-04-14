FRSC: Vehicles Without Speed Limiting Device Will Be Impounded

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Samuel Odukoya, disclosed that operators of commercial vehicles on highways without the speed limiting devices​ will most likely be charged before a mobile court and their vehicles impounded.

He warned that enforcement of the speed limiting device would still be carried out during the Easter period and a mobile court would be available to try offenders.

Besides, Olukoya disclosed that no fewer that 1400 Regular and Special Marshals would be deployed to the highways across the state to ensure accident-free Easter celebration.

According to him, “471 regular marshals would be deployed by the FRSC while Special Marshals would deploy over 1,000 of their men to the road to ensure free flow of traffic during the period.”

The FRSC boss advised motorists to be law-abiding by obeying traffic rules and regulations. He urged them to understand that FRSC operatives are on the road for their safety.

This is even as he warned that whoever violates the rules would arrested and tried by mobile court.