Gani Adams Replaces Abiola For Yoruba Title

The National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress, Gani Adams has replaced late MKO Abiola as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, on Sunday declared Adams as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo.

The position was held last by the late MKO Abiola, who died in the detention camp of the late military dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha, in 1998 for refusing to trade his presidential mandate for freedom.

Alaafin, who confirmed the declaration, said that a letter of appointment had been issued to Adams during his (monarch’s) 79th birthday celebration.

He stated: Yes, I have confirmed Otunba Gani Adams as the next Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland. He emerged out of the five aspirants that I considered for the position but I will hold a press conference where he will be formally announced. It is after this announcement that the traditional rites for his installation will start.”