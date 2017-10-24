‘Germany Invests €50 Million In Nigeria’s Vocational Trainings’

The training was organised in conjunction with the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry

In its determination to reduce unemployment in Nigeria and grow the private sector, the German government has spent 50 million euros in the last one year to support vocational trainings in the country.

German Ambassador to Nigeria, Bernhard Schlagheck, stated this in Abuja at the graduation ceremony of eight apprentices in technical facility management of the German Dual Vocational Training (DVT) in partnership with Nigeria.

“Dual in this context means a combination of practical, on-the-job training and theoretical education at a vocational school that ensures a proper balance of theory and practice,” he explained.

The envoy, who said the project was expected to end in December 2018, added that there were negotiations with the Nigerian Government to extend the programme.

Speaking, President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Tony Ejinkeonye, said the training would impact on the fortunes of member companies and the country’s economy.

Ejinkeonye said the project started in March 2015, was initiated by the chamber and Giessen-Friedberg with a view to adding impetus to the quality of vocational education in the country.

Director-General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari, who was represented by ITF’s Head of Administration, Rhoda Samande, explained that the programme was a conveyor driver for youths for industrial trade skills in their places of primary assignment.

“We recommend that the programme should be extended beyond the 2018 date so that more youths could benefit from such a befitting training,” she said.

Enogela Passion, who spoke on behalf of the graduating apprentices, expressed gratitude for availing them the opportunity to participate in the programme