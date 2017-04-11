Gernot Rohr To Resign If Super Eagles Don’t Qualify For World Cup

Gernot Rohr

The head coach of Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has vowed to resign in November 2017 if the national team fails to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The Super Eagles participating in their sixth World Cup is in their own hands as they lead nearest challengers and next opponents Cameroon by four points after two rounds in Group B.

“If we don’t win the World Cup ticket, for me I’ll say is goodbye, ” Rohr said on SuperSport Monday night show.

“Though it is difficult against Cameroon, it is a challenge that am willing to take.

“However, if I fail, I’ll leave.”