Goodluck Jonathan Visits IBB

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan and former military head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), on Wednesday, held a closed door meeting at the Minna residence of the former military President.

Jonathan, reportedly, arrived IBB’s Minna hill top residence about 10 a.m in company of former Senator Nimi Barigha Amange.

According to sources quoted by THISDAY, the two former leaders immediately went into a private, closed door meeting upon Jonathan’s arrival.

“Only former President Jonathan and Babangida were in the meeting, even Senator Amange waited in another part of the residence.”

The meeting between the duo, lasted about 2 hours, kicking off a few minutes after 10 a.m and ended about 12.14 p.m.

Though the actual details of what transpired between the two was not disclosed, it is believed that the meeting is not unconnected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) December 2017 national convention where new national leaders of the party are expected to emerge.