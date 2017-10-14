Goodluck Speaks On Aso Rock Clinic Probe

By on No Comment

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied responsibility for the poor state of Aso Rock clinic, amid a planned investigation of N11.1 billion budget allocated to the clinic between 2015 and 2017.

Name: goodluck.jpg Views: 0 Size: 25.2 KB

The House of Representatives has said it will probe the spending of the over N11.1 billion State House Clinic budget between 2015 and 2017.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, Mr. Jonathan said he was not responsible for the implementation of 2015 budget and therefore would be the wrong person to answer questions on provisions of a budget he was not part of.

Mr. Jonathan also described as false, a media report claiming that he delivered a speech in Texas, United States, where he spoke on the Biafra agitation.

Goodluck Speaks On Aso Rock Clinic Probe added by on
View all posts by Media Nigeria →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.