Goodluck Speaks On Aso Rock Clinic Probe

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied responsibility for the poor state of Aso Rock clinic, amid a planned investigation of N11.1 billion budget allocated to the clinic between 2015 and 2017.

The House of Representatives has said it will probe the spending of the over N11.1 billion State House Clinic budget between 2015 and 2017.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, Mr. Jonathan said he was not responsible for the implementation of 2015 budget and therefore would be the wrong person to answer questions on provisions of a budget he was not part of.

Mr. Jonathan also described as false, a media report claiming that he delivered a speech in Texas, United States, where he spoke on the Biafra agitation.