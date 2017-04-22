Gov. Udom : Retirees Must Receive Gratuities, Its Their Right

The Commissioner of Finance, Nsikan Linus Nkan, disclosed that Governor Udom Emmanuel has approved the payment of a backlog of arrears of pension and gratuities to retired civil servants in the state.this while interacting with labour union leaders under the auspices of the Unified Labour Movement, who called on him in his office.

Nkan said the approved payment of backlogs of arrears of promotions and gratuities are to be implemented in batches.

He explained that the state governor was committed to the well-being of retirees in recognition of their laudable contributions to the state’s development while in active service.