Governor Dickson Reveals Forces Tearing PDP Apart

Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has said ‘selfishness and egoism’ are forces within the Peoples Democratic Party, tearing the party apart.

Dickson made the revelation during a media chat at the Government House, Yenagoa, on Sunday evening.

According to him, those forces were against a cohesive and a strong PDP that would take over power at the centre.

The governor, who was the Chairman, PDP Reconciliation Committee, insisted that if nothing was done to address the problems, the party could not bounce back.

Dickson stated: ”I was very serious about rebuilding the party to take over power at the centre and everyone knows what I did. I did everything, built consensus but I think there are forces within the PDP that are against a cohesive and a strong PDP that will take power at the centre.

”I pray that the party overcomes or realises the need to overcome these forces within the PDP that are placing selfish ambition and ego above the need to build a strong party that can take power at the centre.

”I am very prayerful and let me say that at this point I am hopeful that these forces that are trying to tear the party have the capacity to take the party from one crisis to another and to generate another crisis.

”I pray that the party survives these internal forces. I have always believed that this country needs two strong party. I have said that over and over again that we need a strong cohesive party in government, which incidentally, the All Progressives Congress is not. We should also pray for the APC to get their acts together.

”Ideally, Nigeria needs a strong party in opposition. I agree with what a former Head of State, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar said a few days ago. He said that the PDP had disappointed Nigerians and not truly living to be a strong party in opposition.

”That is very sad. I as a person, am an opposition man and I am very comfortable being in the opposition. There are not many governors who can survive the kind of election I survived. I believe that my party has a lot of work to do and we should pray for it so that the country can have a real taste of two strong parties.”