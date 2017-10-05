Governor Ortom’s Wife Eunice Donates Steel Grinding Machines To 25 Women

twenty-five women have benefitted from stainless steel grinding machines donated by Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF), in conjunction with Benue Women in Prayer (BEWIP).

It is reported that the two groups are owned and under the guidance and mentorship of wife of the state governor, Mrs. Eunice Ortom.

While speaking during the presentation, which took place at the J. S. Tarka Foundation, the headquarter of ESLF, Mrs. Ortom, who was represented by the Coordinator of BEWIP, Mrs. Joan Ochoga, highlighted the benefits of the new machines to include prevention of cancer long associated with pieces of metals from the old machines and warned against selling them after collection.

“Use these new machines and keep away the old ones. If after collecting this one, you decide to sell or continue the usage of the old one which is not human friendly, God will be angry with you,” she said, adding that a monitoring team would be sent out to periodically ascertain the use of the machine or otherwise by the beneficiaries.