The Manchester City manager is adamant he never intended to part with his England international winger and has hinted at another move for a top target.

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City never intended using Raheem Sterling in a swap deal for Alexis Sanchez, but has refused to rule out a January raid on Arsenal for the Chilean forward.

City identified Sanchez as a top target over the summer and spent much of the transfer window attempting to put a deal in place.