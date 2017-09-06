Hajj: Nigerian Pilgrims Death Toll Hits 14

Medical team has provided services to over 18 thousand pilgrims especially in Mina and Arafat

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said a total of 14 pilgrims to this year’s hajj have died of various causes, while two births have been recorded.

Briefing journalists after a post-Arafat stakeholders meeting, head of the medical team, Dr Ibrahim Kana said the mortality included a staff of the commission, the NAHCON legal adviser, Ahmed Idris Ndababo from the Ministry of Justice.

He said the team was also tracking pilgrims in Saudi hospitals and also mortuaries to capture all pilgrims affected by ailments or that have died in health facilities other than those run by NAHCON.

He said the medical team has provided services to over 18 thousand pilgrims especially in Mina and Arafat.

Daily Trust reporter who visited several NAHCON health centres in Makkah yesterday reports that several pilgrims were being attended by health officials on duty. The medical team is operating the Electronic Medical Record system, which enables all centres to synchronize the entire health delivery process.

Also speaking at the event, the director of operations at the commission said airlift of pilgrims back to Nigeria would commence tomorrow with pilgrims from Gombe State.