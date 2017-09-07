HIV/AIDs Prevalence See States And Rankings

A recent research by the National Agency for the Control of Aids, (NACA), has disclosed that Nigeria has a high prevalence of HIV/AIDS infection and has been rated second country with people living with the infection in the world.
According to the research findings, Rivers state has the highest prevalence at 15.2%.
The breakdown of the rest states in Nigeria are listed below.
Taraba 10.5%
Kaduna 9.2%
Nasarawa 8.1%
FCT 7.5%
Akwa Ibom 6.5%
Sokoto 6.4%
Oyo 5.6%
Benue 5.6%
Yobe 5.3%
Cross River 4.4%
Ondo 4.3%
Gombe 3.4%
Abia 3.3%
Bayelsa 2.7%
Osun 2.6%
Imo 2.5%
Borno 2.4%
Plateau 2.3%
Lagos 2.2%
Jigawa 2.1%
Adamawa 1.9%
Kogi 1.4%
Kwara 1.4%
Kano 1.3%
Enugu 1.3%
Niger 1.2%
Anambra 1.2%
Ebonyi 0.9%
Edo 0.8%
Kebbi 0.8%
Delta 0.7%
Bauchi 0.6%
Ogun 0.6%
Zamfara 0.4%
Ekiti 0.2%