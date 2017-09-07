HIV/AIDs Prevalence See States And Rankings

A recent research by the National Agency for the Control of Aids, (NACA), has disclosed that Nigeria has a high prevalence of HIV/AIDS infection and has been rated second country with people living with the infection in the world.

According to the research findings, Rivers  state has the highest prevalence at 15.2%.

The breakdown of the rest states in Nigeria are listed below.

Taraba 10.5%
 Kaduna 9.2%
 Nasarawa 8.1%
 FCT 7.5%
 Akwa Ibom 6.5%
 Sokoto 6.4%
 Oyo 5.6%
 Benue 5.6%
 Yobe 5.3%
 Cross River 4.4%
 Ondo 4.3%
 Gombe 3.4%
 Abia 3.3%
 Bayelsa 2.7%
 Osun 2.6%
 Imo 2.5%
 Borno 2.4%
 Plateau 2.3%
 Lagos 2.2%
 Jigawa 2.1%
 Adamawa 1.9%
 Kogi 1.4%
 Kwara 1.4%
 Kano 1.3%
 Enugu 1.3%
 Niger 1.2%
 Anambra 1.2%
 Ebonyi 0.9%
 Edo 0.8%
 Kebbi 0.8%
 Delta 0.7%
 Bauchi 0.6%
 Ogun 0.6%
 Zamfara 0.4%
 Ekiti 0.2%

