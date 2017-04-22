Hon. Dogara : Calabar Electrocution Must Be Probed

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident that occurred in Cross River State and has asked the state govt to set up a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of soccer fans in Calabar.

According to a statement issued by the Speaker’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Turaki Hassan, Dogara called for a probe of the incident with a view to holding responsible anyone found wanting.

The speaker condoned with both the families of those who lost their lives and the survivals of incident who were still receiving treatment. It was reported that over 30 people lost their lives in April 20th incident.

“My heart goes out to the families of football fans who died in the incident at the viewing centre. “At this moment, my thoughts and prayers are with the affected families, survivors, the government and good people of Cross River state following this sad incident. “It is my ardent hope that survivors are receiving adequate care, and the state government is taking the necessary steps to avoid a recurrence of such a sad incident,” he said.

The Speaker prayed to God to comfort all the families who had been thrown into mourning and to grant the souls of the dearly departed perfect peace.