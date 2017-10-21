How Buhari Can Silence Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB – Tony Nyiam

A retired army officer, Colonel Tony Nyiam (retd), said that restructuring the country is the thing that will stop the agitation by the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

He faulted the military’s Operation Python Dance carried out in the Southeast but blamed Nnamdi Kanu for being distracted, stubborn and arrogant in his agitation.

Speaking with Sun, he said: “Restructuring is the answer. Restructuring will address all these agitations here and there.

“Ndigbo have suffered injustices over the years, and this is what Nnamdi Kanu has been trying to fight.

“Restructuring is the answer to IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu’s agitations. One credit that must be given to Kanu is that sit at home order which Kanu gave that time which worked as millions of people in the Southeast obeyed him.

“But I must also say again that at one point it became distracted from the original agenda he was pursuing. He suddenly became stubborn, he wasn’t listening to anybody again.

“He should have listened more especially to Igbo elders. But I think that in spite of his shortcomings one can’t discriminate the roles he has been playing resisting injustice against Igbo.”