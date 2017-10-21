How Closeness To God Helped My Political Success — Dogara

Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, yesterday shared his grass-to-grace story with new students of the Covenant University (CU), Ota, Ogun State.

According to him, his desire to form close ties with Christ led him to the zenith of politics.

Dogara, who was the keynote speaker at the university’s 16th matriculation, admonished the matriculating students to learn some lessons from him by developing deep relationship with God and be willing to give to Him however small.

Going down memory lane, Dogara said he first crossed the path of the Chancellor of the university, Bishop David Oyedepo, when the cleric came for ministration at the University of Jos when he (Dogara) was a law undergraduate.

“His ministration that day made a lasting impression on me because on that very day, I made up my mind to dedicate 12 1/2 per cent instead of 10 per cent tithe to God despite that I was a student. See where that has led me to today,” Dogara said.

As a young lawyer fresh from law school, Dogara said he was already planning to make it big in the legal profession when the unexpected happened.

He said his foray into politics was accidental.

He praised the philosophy of the university in restoring the dignity of the black man, adding that the quality of training given to the students to discover their potential would go a long way in producing 21 century graduates that are employers of labour.

Earlier, Bishop Oyedepo said CU, which clocks 15 years this month, has been a product of “God’s miracle.” He said the determination not to compromise standard or circumvent procedures has kept the university firing from all cylinders.

“Right from the inception, we chose not to condone corruption and illegalities. Any student that engages in examination fraud is expelled, regardless of whether you are a son or daughter of a highly-placed individual,” he said.

He said the Total Man Concept introduced by the institution years ago is to ensure their graduates can hold their heads among their contemporaries anywhere in the world, while the Diploma in Leadership Development that all graduates get in addition to their degree certificates are to inculcate in them the right leadership skills.

He said: “Our concept is learning to live and lead. Here, we learn the mathematics of leading and the processes and procedures of successful living. We concentrate on programming and deprogramming of human processing , alongside training our graduates to be an asset and citizens of the earth and being relevant to work around us.”

He reminded the matriculating students of the oath they all took, describing same as a covenant to abide by the philosophy the institution represents.