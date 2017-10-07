How God Saved Me From Plane Crash – Bishop David Oyedepo

There was a mid-air crisis, there was serious turbulence, but there was no apprehension. Jesus took control

The founder and general overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, on Friday recounted how he escaped a “potential plane crash” alongside those travelling with him.

Oyedepo shared the testimony at the ‘Breakthrough Service’ held at the church’s world headquarters in Ota, Ogun State and broadcast to all the zonal centres of the church in Ota and Lagos.

The Bishop told the congregation that the aircraft plunged into crisis mid-air, but “God took control and landed the plane.”

He said: “There was a mid-air crisis, there was serious turbulence, but there was no apprehension. Jesus took control. He landed the plane safely. And we were just celebrating the faithfulness of God.”

Although he did not disclose where he was going or coming from when the incident happened, a source told us that he might have been returning from London.

The Bishop said he would give the details of the incident at a thanksgiving service later on. After sharing the testimony, the bishop led the congregation to sing a thanksgiving chorus.