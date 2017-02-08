How Lionel Messi Deals With Noisy Neighbors

Ivan Rakitic, Barcelona midfielder, has quite the story about his teammate, superstar Lionel Messi. In an interview with Croatian publication Novilist, Rakitic said something really interesting about how Messi lives.

When describing where he lives, Rakitic said he has had no problems with the neighbors but that Messi has had some problems.

“With my neighbors I have not had any problem. I am not like Messi in [his neighborhood]. He had to buy the neighbors’ house because they were noisy, so he could be alone,” Rakitic said.

Well, well, well. He doesn’t even want to deal with neighbors now, so he buys the house next door for peace and quiet? Not sure I buy that. Like, is it just vacant to give him a buffer? Now, if he bought it for some family or something, then sure.