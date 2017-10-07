How Politics Made Me Poorer – Peter Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has said that venturing into politics made him a poorer man in terms of finance.

Obi stated this in reaction to allegations against him by oil magnate, Ifeanyi Ubah, who claimed that he demanded N7 billion from governor Willie Obiano.

He said: “You could even sense it yourself that it is sheer blackmail. I am a Christian and I am not supposed to swear, but I can put my hand on any form of ecclesiastically prescribed oath and say that I have never discussed with anybody to be paid any amount.

“At this stage of my life, I cannot support anybody for political and personal benefits. I did not go into politics wretched; I was already a director in three financial institutions, a director in four other major companies; all by the virtue of my investments. I was also running a successful family business.

“Going into politics even made me poorer but I won’t question anything because that is where God wants me to be. The joy of rendering fruitful service to the people cannot be quantified in naira and kobo. For me, all I want is for us to have a better society; caring for the poor and the people.