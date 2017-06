HOW TO CHECK SCHOOL OF HEALTH TECHNOLOGY MINNA ENTRANCE EXAM SCORE.



Go to School of Health Technology Minna entrance exam score checking portal http://eportal.schoolofhealthtechnol…xam_result.php.

Enter your ‘Application Number’ in the appropriate column.

Click ‘Check-Score’ button to access your result.

The admission list will be announced soon. Keep checking our website for UPDATES and LATEST NEWS on the admission list.