How To Make Your Blog Popular

The best time to start promoting your blog is after you get about 15 posts or more. If you promote it before people will think your blog isn’t good enough. The following are ways of making your blog popular:



Add tags to your post:This will make your posts show up in search engines like google. Make use of Social MediaYou must share your blog and its post in LinkedIn, Pinterest, twitter, and Facebook. Here you can get a large base of audience. You can also use a social media monitoring tool like brand24.com, for example. Through listening on social media, you can easily find what kind of content your target audience shares and likes the most frequently. You’re also able to spy on your competitors a little bit and get some insights into what are their best performing pieces of content and try to create similar in the future.

If you promote your content successfully, people will eventually start sharing it. Use social listening to find those share and don’t forget to add a few words of appreciation. Build An Email List:A good way to make your blog popular is to build an email list on your website.

By building an email list, you will have a user’s base where you send your blogs content with your email subscribers. It’s advisable to just focus on sending your interesting post to your email subscribers rather than sending only mails about the sales and promoting a product.

By doing this, you are encouraging your customer to come back to your website