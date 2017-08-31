How Will Alex Iwobi’s Absence Affect Nigeria

The 21-year old has been ruled out of the crunch World Cup qualifying double-header, and the national team need to move on without him

Nigeria are set to face Cameroon in their third Group B match of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers in Uyo this Friday, before playing the return leg in Yaounde three days later. The Super Eagles may be sitting pretty at the top of their group after amassing six points from their opening two matches, but the absence of Alex Iwobi due to injury is a major blow for Gernot Rohr.

The German coach has made the Arsenal man a big part of his plans, but will now have to figure out how Nigeria cope without one of the key figures in the nation’s New Generation.