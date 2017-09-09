Hurricane Irma Hits Cuba With Strong Winds And Heavy Rain

At 09:00 GMT, Irma had maximum sustained winds of 249km/h (155mph)

Hurricane Irma is lashing Cuba with strong winds and heavy rain after devastating several Caribbean islands.

The hurricane made landfall on the Camaguey Archipelago, in Cuba’s north-east, as a category five storm.

But the Bahamas have largely been spared after Irma changed track.

In Florida, 5.6 million people, or 25% of the US state’s population, have been told to leave as the storm approaches. At least 20 people are known to have died so far across the Caribbean.

Irma hit the Camaguey Archipelago late on Friday, threatening nearby coastal towns and villages.

It was the first category five hurricane to hit Cuba in decades, although it had weakened to category four by Saturday morning.

At 09:00 GMT, Irma had maximum sustained winds of 249km/h (155mph), the National Hurricane Center in the US said.

A hurricane warning is currently in effect in the provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara and Matanzas, while floods have been reported in the north-east.

Some communities have lost power, and communication is becoming increasingly difficult with towns in more remote areas, the BBC’s Will Grant in Havana reports.

Cuban officials reported “significant damage”, without giving further details, but said there were no confirmed casualties yet, AFP news agency reported.

Residents are hoping the storm will just glance the island before heading across the Florida Straits.