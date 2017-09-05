Hurricane Irma In Category 5: Caribbean Islands Brace For Dangerous Storm

Hurricane Irma has been upgraded to a category five – the highest category – making it “extremely dangerous” as it crosses the Caribbean.

It has sustained winds of up to 280km/h (175mph), the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, advising islands in its path to speed up preparations.

It is projected to bring storm surges, life-threatening winds and torrential rainfall to the Leeward Islands.

Florida, where it is due to arrive on Sunday, has declared an emergency.

It comes as residents in Texas and Louisiana are reeling from the effects of Hurricane Harvey, which struck as a category four storm, causing heavy rain and destroying thousands of homes.

However the NHC warned that it was too early to forecast Irma’s exact path or effects on the continental US.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for the islands of Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, St Martin, St Barthelemy, Saba, St Eustatius, Puerto Rico, British Virgin Islands and US Virgin Islands. It means that hurricane conditions are expected in the next 36 hours.