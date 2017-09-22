Hurricane Maria Nears Turks And Caicos Islands

Hurricane Maria is nearing the Turks and Caicos Islands as it continues its destructive path across the Caribbean.

The storm, now a category 3, is east of the island of Grand Turk with winds of 205km/h (125mph), the US National Hurricane Center says.

Puerto Rico has completely lost power, and is being subjected to heavy rain and flooding, with possible mudslides.

At least 13 people are said to have died there, bringing the death toll so far across the region to 30.

Among that figure at least 15 lost their lives in Dominica, and 20 are still missing after the storm swept through on Monday. Two others perished on the French island of Guadeloupe.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello has called Maria the most devastating storm in a century. It knocked out the US territory’s entire electricity and telecoms infrastructure.

“Part of the island is lacking communications so what we have are some preliminary assessments about 13 deaths at this juncture,” he told CNN.

After Hurricane Irma, Maria is the second major storm to hit the Caribbean this year.