Hurricane Maria: Total Blackout In Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria has knocked out power across the island of Puerto Rico, home to 3.5m people, officials have said.

The US National Hurricane Center said “catastrophic” flooding was sweeping parts of the island.

Meanwhile more pictures are emerging of widespread destruction on the small island of Dominica, hit on Monday.

Maria, currently a category three storm, is now lashing the Dominican Republic further west and heading towards the Turks and Caicos Islands.

It is the second devastating storm to hit the Caribbean this hurricane season – the first being category five Irma earlier in September.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said one fatality had been reported so far on the island, a man struck by flying debris.

Abner Gómez, head of the disaster management agency, said none of the customers of Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority had any electricity.

“When we are able to go outside, we are going to find our island destroyed,” Mr Gómez was quoted as saying by the El Nuevo Dia newspaper.

Those who emerged from their homes in San Juan after the storm’s passing found streets strewn with debris, fallen power lines and shredded trees.

Mr Rossello has asked President Donald Trump to declare the island a disaster area after the storm unleashed heavy flooding and life-threatening winds.

The US president is yet to do so, but has made federal emergency aid available.

After Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico – the biggest storm to make landfall on the island in almost a century – the governor of San Juan has ordered people to stay indoors between 18:00 and 06:00.

In part it is to protect people from accidents with so many electrical cables down and debris in the streets. Furthermore there are thousands of properties empty across the island after people sought refuge with family and friends or in emergency shelters.