I Can Defeat Buhari In 2019 – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has admitted that with the support of Nigerians he’s capable of defeating the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 General Election.

Fayose, who on Thursday declared his intention to contest in the upcoming Presidential Election.

He posted on twitter: “Twice, I defeated incumbents to become the Governor of Ekiti State…

I am confident that with your support as my party leaders and supporters, I will defeat President Buhari, in a free and fair election.”