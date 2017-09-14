I Can Score Against Anyone – Harry Kane

Harry Kane believes he can score against the best teams in the world, after inspiring Tottenham to a 3-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

The England international scored twice at Wembley as Mauricio Pochettino’s men kicked off their Champions League campaign with a terrific victory over the Bundesliga giants.

“It’s a pleasing night for myself, personally, and for the team as well so I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing, keep working hard.

“I fancy myself to score against anyone in Europe or in the world. I’ve just got to take that confidence going forward and with the players I’ve got behind me, setting me up, I should be okay.”