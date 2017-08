Senator Dino Melaye from Kogi West, on Wednesday admitted that Nigeria is currently ravaged by hunger and poverty, stressing that, Nigerian leaders including himself must repent, and deal with the problem.

Melaye, made the remark while sharing a video of him speaking at The Osasu Show Symposium held in Abuja on his official twitter handle, @dino_melaye.

“Nigerian leaders including me must repent and sincerely deal with hunger and poverty. Nigerians deserve better,” Melaye wrote.