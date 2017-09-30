I Take Five Pills Before A Game – Lovren

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is in so much pain with injuries he is taking five pills to be able to play.

The Croatia international has played eight games this season despite being hampered by a back injury, but his fitness problems have worsened

“I have problems for the last two weeks with my whole body, it hurts,” the 28-year-old said.

“I have problems with my back…and now I have hurt my Achilles tendon.

“I have big problems with the left side of my body. I’m taking pills so I can play. I take five pills before every game.”