I Was Always Led By My Conscience – Goodluck

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan says he had to obey the will of Nigerians by way of avoiding anything that will demand bloodshed during his 2015 Presidential election defeat.

The former Bayelsa State Governor noted that his basic principles and philosophies was the brain behind his acceptance of the results. He said:

“I can confidently say that in all my public life, I was inspired to lead by conscience. This is in agreement with my personal philosophy which I first proclaimed while running for the office of the Governor of my home stat