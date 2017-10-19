I Won’t Tolerate Kidnapping Of Policemen – IGP Warns

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has declared that he would no longer tolerate the indiscriminate kidnapping of policemen across the country.

Speaking, during a meeting with top police officers, from the rank of commissioners, the IGP said a situation where policemen allowed themselves to be kidnapped like fowls was unacceptable.

He said the spate of kidnapping of police officers across the country was not only worrisome but also becoming an embarrassment to the police, who are supposed to be providing security for the country.

Idris said state commissions of police would now be held responsible for the kidnap of any police personnel under their commands, even as he urged them to be more conscious of their movement and environment.

Recalling the numbers of Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) so far kidnapped, the IGP said police chiefs should know that they were potential targets of kidnapers and other criminal groups, while urging them to do the needful about their personal security.

He said he would no longer tolerate the situation where officers took issues of their personal security lightly, saying their primary duty was to first protect themselves before protecting others.

He said: “Officers have to be very serious about their own personal safety because it is becoming an embarrassment. The CPs would be held liable for any policeman or DPO or whatever picked up like a fowl. It is very annoying.”

The IGP, who dwelt more on security and safety of police personnel during the discharge of their duties, said: “Some days ago, one of our DPO was kidnapped in Niger. How can you be a DPO, with policemen in your command, and you drive alone as if you don’t have anybody? You allow these useless kidnapers to just pick you; it is very embarrassing.

“We had this same issue in Zamfara State, where an AC on leave travelled alone and was kidnapped; it is embarrassing. Utilise the men under you; you must protect yourself first before you protect other people. Obviously, you are going to be a target.”