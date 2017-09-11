Igbo Group In Support Of Python Dance

The Igbos For Nigeria Movement (INM), a socio-cultural group has described the re-launching of Operation Python Dance in the south-eastern part of the country by the Nigerian Army as a welcome development.

According to IMN, the development would no doubt flush out all the criminal elements who have been making the region ungovernable and restless.

Recall that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, had ordered the deployment of troops in the South-East to curb “violent”agitators and criminal elements ‎in the region.

Reacting to the development through its National Co-ordinator, Mazi Ifeanyi Igwe, INM in a statement expressed its limitless happiness and excitement with the administration of President Muhammedu Buhari for the bold step.