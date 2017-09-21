I’ll Kill My Son If He Is Guilty Of Drug Charges – Duterte

My order is to kill you if you are arrested

I will protect the police who will kill you

The President of The Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, has said that he will uphold his brutal no-tolerance policy against drug traffickers, even if this applies to his own son. Paul Duterte, a 42-year-old deputy mayor of Davao, resigned this month from a Senate committee after being accused of links to drug cartels and criminal activity, according to Asia News.

“I told Pulong [Paul’s nickname]: ‘My order is to kill you if you are arrested. I will protect the police who will kill you if it is true, “said the president in a speech held yesterday at the Presidential Palace. Thousands of drug dealers and traffickers have been shot dead by police in Duterte’s ‘shoot to kill’ crime crackdown.

Duterte, who claims to be a committed Christian, said he was “happy to slaughter” three million drug addicts and called children shot in the drug war “collateral damage.”