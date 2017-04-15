I’m Not Interested In Your Mind Games – Conte To Mourinho

Antonio Conte has warned Jose Mourinho not to engage in mind games or technical area bust-ups ahead of Chelsea’s visit to Old Trafford on Sunday.



Conte has also dismissed other managers’ attempts to “manipulate” situations as “not important” during games.

The Italian says he is only interested in the game at hand and not any fights or arguements on the sidelines.

Mourinho has repeatedly slammed Chelsea’s fans and their tactics this season.

Mourinho as unhappy with Conte’s celebrations as Chelsea defeated United 4-0 in October and their war went one step further when they clashed during last month’s FA Cup tie, which the Blues also won by a solitary goal.