I’m Still Loyal To Tinubu – Kogi Governor

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has reaffirmed his loyalty to the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bello said the ex-Lagos governor has deployed his resources and wealth of experience for the upliftment of the party.

He, however, condemned any member of the ruling party who decides not to respect the authority of the national leader.

The governor vowed to resist those who would want to use his vast resources for selfish gains.

Governor Bello, speaking through his Special Adviser on political matters, Hon. Pius Kolawole, was addressing a press conference yesterday in Lokoja.

The statement was in reaction to some comments credited to Senator Dino Melaye.

The governor added that Melaye had stooped too low to whip up religious sentiment to create disunity in the state.

He said, “Dino, after being exposed of his antics , as it is common of him, stooped beyond pardon to give religious colloration to his disagreement with the governor with the aim of creating religious tension in kogi state.

“For the records, Bishop John Ibenu, the state chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, was the one who offered prayers to declare open the events marking the governor’s one year in office.”