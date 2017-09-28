Imam Jailed For Telling Children To Join Islamic State

Stand up and be ready to sacrifice, be ready to stand in the face of the elements of Shaytan (Satan), be ready to spill blood and have your blood spilt

An imam has been jailed for six and a half years after telling children that martyrdom was better than school, in a series of sermons encouraging his congregation to join Islamic State.

Kamran Sabir Hussain, 40, from Stoke-on-Trent, delivered his lecturers from a lectern in front of a black IS flag, to a congregation that included children as young as three.

The content of the speeches was recorded by an undercover officer, who was sent into the mosque to document the imam’s sermons, in the first such case to come before the courts.

Hussain stirred up his congregation by telling them that the right-wing English Defence League and Britain First were funded by the Government to attack Muslims.

“The kuffar (unbeliever) will attack you and kill you,” he told them.

“Stand up and be ready to sacrifice, be ready to stand in the face of the elements of Shaytan (Satan), be ready to spill blood and have your blood spilt.”

Hussain ran the Faizal Ellahi mosque, which was registered as a charity, behind a former shop front on the High Street in Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent.

He lived in a flat close to the mosque, where police found an upstairs fitness room with an “inspirational” poster on the wall showing an assault rifle and a hunting knife.

Hussain took over the mosque when the previous imam retired, delivering the Friday sermon and offering advice to married couples and families.

The undercover officer used the name “Qassim” and began attending the mosque in June 2016, recording sermons given by Hussain over a period of four months.

In March 2016, the imam posted a message on social media in which he said that the “Khilafah” – a reference to IS – was “knocking on your door and the fulfilment of Allah’s command is near and if you don’t like it and are enraged by it, then our message to you is simple: ‘Die in your rage.'”